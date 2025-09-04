Nikon Releases A New Silver Version Of The Z F Full-frame Mirrorless Camera

Z f Silver

The Z f is a mirrorless camera that combines a heritage design inspired by an iconic Nikon film camera with the superior performance of a full-frame camera. Since its launch, the Z f has been extremely popular, and Nikon has received many requests for a silver version of the camera. We are very pleased to release this new silver version in response to those requests. Six new colours have been added to the Premium Exterior colour options, in which users can choose to customise the colour of their Z f body*2.

What’s more, the Z f will support a new Film Grain feature that adds grain to photos and videos, further expanding creative possibilities. This, along with the rich imaging expression of the full-frame, will support Z f users in creating their unique and original works.

Nikon will continue to pursue new dimensions in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

The Z f is an excellent choice for travel and lifestyle creators who seek both style and substance in their gear. The availability of six new colors enables creators to pick a color that truly represents them as individuals, allowing their camera to reflect their personal brand and creative identity. This personal touch not only elevates the creator’s persona but also ensures their equipment stands out, making the Z f a compelling companion for those who value self-expression as much as image quality.

* The six new Premium Exteriors are available for the original Z f black version.

Primary features

1. A new silver colour with the appearance of chrome plating

Designed to look like the chrome plating on film-era cameras such as the Nikon F, the texture of the silver finish is similar to that of metal, for an authentic feel suited to a full-frame heritage model. Six new colour options have been added to Premium Exteriors: Indigo Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Grey, and Brown which are subdued yet elegant tones that complement the silver body. This provides more options for customising the exterior of the camera than ever before. The sophisticated design will inspire users every time they use the camera. Z f owners can now personalize their cameras by requesting a skin color change through the MyNikon App. Customers can select a new skin color to match their individual style when submitting the request on the app. After registration, the camera simply needs to be sent to the nearest Nikon touchpoint to receive its new look.

2. A Film Grain feature for film-like expression

A future firmware update* will provide a new Film Grain feature that adds grain to photos and videos. Users will be able to achieve more creative imaging expression in accordance with the scene and their intent by adjusting grain size (3 options) and strength (6 options). By combining this feature with Imaging Recipes, downloadable imaging presets created by Nikon and creators, and Picture Controls, users will be able to enjoy film-like expression tailored to their personal style.

*Scheduled for release within 2025.



