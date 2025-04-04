Nikon Sets New Standard with Stunning Autofocus Abilities, Powerful Low-Light Performance with Z5II

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. sets a new standard in imaging industry with the launch of the Z5II, a full-frame mirrorless camera designed to deliver unparalleled performance across a range of demanding conditions. With its advanced imaging capabilities, the Z5II empowers videographers and photographers to capture stunning, high-quality images, Video’s with unparalleled precision, even in low-light environments. Its powerful autofocus, cutting-edge image processing, and advanced stabilization system ensure sharp, clear results in every frame, making it the ideal companion for both professionals and enthusiasts seeking ultimate control and versatility.

Uncompromising Performance in Any Light, Any Moment

Designed to push the boundaries of imaging performance, the 24.5-megapixel Z5II is equipped with an impressive list of high-performance features:

5-axis in-body Vibration Reduction (VR) system of up to 7.5 stops1,

-10EV2 autofocus detection range — the lowest in Nikon’s lineup of cameras, and

EXPEED 7 image processing engine – For fast and Accurate AF

These state-of-the-art features enhance stability and clarity, delivering sharp images even in challenging low-light conditions — making the camera ideal for night photography, indoor shooting, and capturing subjects in dimly lit settings.

The camera’s intelligent 3D-tracking system and High-Speed Frame Capture, alongside its AF focusing that is 3 times faster3 than its Z5 predecessor, also play a part in ensuring continued focus on sudden, fast-moving subjects, even at an extended 14 fps high-speed rate. Whether to capture a bird taking flight or a split-second moment in sports, the Z5II is the perfect camera to capture fleeting instances with precision.

Primary Features

4K Video and Advanced Recording Modes for Filmmakers

The Z5II is built for filmmakers and content creators, offering a suite of video recording capabilities for both hobbyists and professionals. With support for up to 4K video and 12-bit N-RAW recording, it delivers intrinsic detail and dynamic range, ensuring high-quality footage ready for post-production. Videographers can achieve high-quality footage with 4K 60p recording in DX mode and up to 4K 30p recording in FX mode, utilising 6K supersample for enhanced details. Additionally, Full HD recording at up to 120p enables smooth slow-motion capture.

The N-Log, HLG, and SDR recording modes available within the Z5II also provide greater flexibility in colour grading, making the Z5II a powerful tool for storytelling in any lighting condition.

Unrivaled Low-Light Performance

The Z5II features Nikon’s No. 1 low-light performance, boasting an impressive AF detection range as low as -10 EV. Whether capturing a night scene, photographing dimly lit interiors, or shooting in challenging environments, users can rely on the Z5II’s autofocus to deliver consistently sharp and detailed results.

High-Definition Imaging with EXPEED 7

The flagship-grade EXPEED 7 image processing engine enables the Z5II to render high-resolution images with extraordinary texture and fine details. With enhanced noise reduction capabilities, the camera maintains image quality even at higher ISO sensitivities, ensuring optimal performance when using lenses with slower maximum apertures or teleconverters.

Next-Level Autofocus with 9 Types of Subject Detection

The Z5II features Nikon’s advanced subject detection system, designed to accurately recognise and track a wide range of subjects, including people, animals (dogs, cats, and birds), and vehicles (cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trains, and airplanes). This enhanced detection capability ensures precise autofocus performance, even in dynamic and fast-paced shooting environments.

Advanced Imaging and Intelligent Scene Recognition Developed Using AI

With Nikon’s deep learning-based AI technology, the Z5II intelligently adapts to different scenes, analysing and recognising subjects in real time. This advanced system developed using AI optimises key exposure settings—including aperture, shutter speed, ISO sensitivity, and autofocus—delivering exceptional image quality with minimal manual adjustments.

The Z5II is also the first FX-format mirrorless camera to feature a dedicated Picture Control button, allowing users to quickly switch between Imaging Recipes and experience different artistic styles in real time, even in Auto Shooting Mode. With support for up to nine Imaging Recipes per camera, photographers can seamlessly apply Nikon’s stock presets or create and share their own, offering greater creative flexibility.

Seamless Compatibility and Enhanced Control – Designed to integrate seamlessly with Nikon’s Z Mount lens system, the Z5II provides access to a broad lineup of high-performance lenses.-

Additional Features

A 3.2-in. LCD 2100k-dot vari-angle monitor with wide viewing angle

High versatility in different lighting conditions, capturing details while preventing overexposure in bright outdoor conditions, and maintaining photo quality in low light conditions like event photography, concerts, wildlife, and indoor sports

Achieve greater precision with 273-point Single-Point AF and enhanced subject detection with 299-point Auto-Area AF, providing improved flexibility for composition.

The camera supports continuous video recording of up to 125 minutes per clip.4

With an Electric View Finder (EVF) of 3000 cd/m², the Nikon Z5II is one of the brightest in the market, ensuring clear visibility even in harsh sunlight, reducing glare and improving usability in outdoor environments.

Compatible with USB Type-C, HDMI Type-D and MC-DC3 Remote Cord.

1 Based on CIPA 2024 Standard. Yaw/Pitch/Roll compensation performance when using the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S (telephoto end, NORMAL mode). 2 In Photo mode using Single-servo AF (AF-S), Single-point AF (center), at ISO 100 equivalent and a temperature of 20°C/68°F with a f/1.2 lens 3 Based on CIPA 2024 standards. The measurement values are based on the following testing conditions: [Subject brightness: EV 10, using the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, focal length: 70 mm, exposure mode: Aperture- priority auto (A), Photo mode, Single-servo AF (AF-S), Single-point AF (center).

Availability