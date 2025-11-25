NIRDC develops InDApp for the MSME sector

New Delhi: The National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC), an autonomous institution working as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, has today announced the development of InDApp, an indigenously created digital platform to increase MSME engagement and reach. The nation-wide B2B marketplace has been built with the goal of creating internationally competitive Indian brands, accord global recognition to Indian artisans and craftsmen, and enable MSMEs to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Backed by eight ministries, InDApp, has been specifically created for entrepreneurs in the MSME sector across India. The platform’s offerings are wide-ranging, from providing information on government schemes and facilitating access to capital to augmenting business visibility and aiding in training and capacity building, the InDApp significantly enhances digital access for MSMEs at the click of a button or by just tapping on your phone.

The app is seen as a technological revolution in the MSME sector because of its multi-utilitarian value. For an Indian business trading in wares from a remote location in India, the InDApp’s marketplace is where the trader can list products and services under a dedicated category and also explore other businesses across locations.









As a nodal body that has created this application, the NIDRC, an autonomous not-for-profit institution under the MSME sector, works in close coordination with other governmental bodies to streamline access to resources and support mechanisms. This collaborative framework ensures that there is a comprehensive and integrated approach to industrial facilitation and policy implementation.

“By integrating physical outreach with digital support, InDApp creates a seamless interface that promotes transparency, efficiency, and inclusive participation. This hybrid engagement model ensures that even the smallest enterprises can access national and global opportunities, leveraging both in-person and virtual avenues for growth and innovation,” said Shambhu Singh, National Chairman, NIRDC.

Available on a subscription-based model, the app is already available for download on both the Play Store and the App Store. The platform helps businesses stay updated on government schemes by providing live updates on schemes, notifications on business events within the MSME sector, and the networking page allows entrepreneurs to interact with other business owners like any other social media platform.

“NIRDC’s InDApp can be seen as India’s core technological innovation, and I believe that the application’s multi-sectoral, multi-utilitarian model is what the country needs most today. In centralising access and simplifying navigation through bureaucratic procedures, the app significantly reduces the time and effort required to benefit from government initiatives,” said Lalit Varma, Vice-Chairman, NIRDC.

The app’s formal launch is slated for 26 November by the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. The other ministries whose schemes and permissions can be availed are the Ministry of Food Processing, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Farming, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Additional Notes:

1. One Nation, One Platform for India's MSMEs is the goal of InDApp's existence

2. From Lucknow to Kerala, 388 InDApp business facilitation centres are currently open and operational all over the country for MSMEs to enroll themselves and avail all services. By December 2026, more than 6,000 taluks in India will be covered by the InDApp

3. NIRDC has already tied up with banks, financial institutions, and NBFCs to be onboard InDApp and be a facilitating platform for fundraising

4. In the next 6 months, more than 1,500 field agents will be deployed By NIRDC to onboard MSMEs across all sectors in India. More than 4,000 employees of NIRDC only in Southern India currently

5. InDApp is being launched in 3 phases, of which 2 phases have already been completed. SaaS feature will be provided to MSMEs via InDApp

6. Through NIRDC's 250 International Trade Centres overseas, Indian MSMEs can sell their products 365 of the year without procuring a LLC licence. InDApp will provide visibility to the ITCs in each country so that MSMEs can choose the ITC of their choice.

7. ITCs in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and a few Gulf countries shall be opened in the next 2-3 months.

8. MSMEs requiring funds upto Rs 500 crore for plant and machinery (excluding land) shall be facilitated through InDApp