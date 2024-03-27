NMDC bags 5 awards

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, won five awards at the Governance Now 10th PSU Awards held in New Delhi. The chief guest of the event was noted nephrologist Padmashree Dr Sanjeev Bagai and Nirmal Kaur, Retired DGP Jharkhand Police. On behalf of NMDC, Satyender Rai, ED (P&A and DT) received the awards.

These awards recognise organisation’s efforts and commitment towards making India a truly digital nation. For the visionary leadership and futuristic outlook, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) has been honoured with the coveted CMD Leadership Award and Jaya Prakash, GM (Corporate Communication) has been felicitated with the Communication Leader Award.

The national miner brought home accolades in the categories - CSR Commitment (Overall), Innovation in Mining and HR Excellence (Overall) for its transformational social development initiatives and unwavering commitment towards growth of the iron and steel industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyender Rai said: “It’s an honour to be receiving these prestigious awards.”