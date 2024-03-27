Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
NMDC bags 5 awards
Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, won five awards at the Governance Now 10th PSU Awards held in New Delhi. The chief guest of the event was noted nephrologist Padmashree Dr Sanjeev Bagai and Nirmal Kaur, Retired DGP Jharkhand Police. On behalf of NMDC, Satyender Rai, ED (P&A and DT) received the awards.
These awards recognise organisation’s efforts and commitment towards making India a truly digital nation. For the visionary leadership and futuristic outlook, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) has been honoured with the coveted CMD Leadership Award and Jaya Prakash, GM (Corporate Communication) has been felicitated with the Communication Leader Award.
The national miner brought home accolades in the categories - CSR Commitment (Overall), Innovation in Mining and HR Excellence (Overall) for its transformational social development initiatives and unwavering commitment towards growth of the iron and steel industry.
Speaking on the occasion, Satyender Rai said: “It’s an honour to be receiving these prestigious awards.”