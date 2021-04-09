Novelis commits to be a Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Novelis Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries), has announced that it will become a net carbon-neutral company by 2050 or sooner. It will reduce its carbon footprint by 30 per cent by 2026. The announcement was made on Thursday by the company to further its longstanding sustainability commitment by becoming a net carbon-neutral company.

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, also commits to becoming a fully circular business, along with a more diverse, inclusive and safe workplace.

With its new environmental targets, Novelis commits to:

• Net carbon-neutrality by 2050

• 30% reduction in CO2 by 2026

• 20% reduction in waste to landfills by 2026

• 10% reduction in energy intensity by 2026

• 10% reduction in water consumption by 2026

Hindalco in a regulatory filing said, the company will continue increasing the use of recycled content in its products and engaging with customers, suppliers, and industry peers across the value chain to drive innovation that improves aluminum's overall sustainability.

Novelis is committed to increasing the representation of women in the company to 30 per cent in senior leadership positions and 15 per cent in senior technical roles by 2024. To achieve the goals, the company has established a global Diversity & Inclusion board, as well as supporting councils in each of its four regions.

The company will also continue assisting its Employee Resource Groups to help create a more inclusive environment where everyone has a sense of belonging and different backgrounds and perspectives are embraced and valued.

Equally important is Novelis' work with the communities in which its employees live and work and our longstanding and industry-leading commitment to safety. With firmly established community engagement programs, the company commits to advancing its corporate social responsibility efforts by further investing in the Novelis Neighbor program, which gives back to communities through financial contributions and employee volunteer service. The program will continue emphasizing STEM education, raising recycling awareness and fostering better overall community health and well-being.