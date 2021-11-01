November 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent at 60,138.46.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent at 17,929.65. Today, 46 shares advanced and 4 shares declined on Nifty 50.
After falling for three consecutive sessions, the bulls returned to the market and the domestic stock markets closed with decent gains on Monday, November 1, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent at 60,138.46. The Nifty 50 index rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent at 17,929.65. Today, 46 shares advanced and 4 shares declined on Nifty 50. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and four losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|1226
|7.52
|1158
|1235
|1146.05
|Hindalco
|480.35
|4.47
|463.8
|481.1
|463.35
|Bharti Airtel
|714.2
|4.21
|689.95
|722.8
|689.6
|HCL Technologies
|1189
|3.96
|1143.5
|1191.45
|1143.5
|Grasim
|1785
|3.71
|1722
|1795.85
|1719.2
|Coal India
|170.35
|3.59
|165
|171.95
|163.8
|Tata Steel
|1362
|3.5
|1340
|1372.9
|1330
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4805
|3.13
|4685
|4834.95
|4629.05
|Tech Mahindra
|1523.9
|3.12
|1490
|1529.9
|1487.05
|Eicher Motors
|2557.05
|2.91
|2490
|2567.05
|2478.1
Check out the top 4 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UPL
|720.75
|-2.63
|745
|745
|700
|Bajaj Finserv
|17535
|-1.61
|17900
|17980
|17171
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|871.55
|-1.44
|884.25
|887.9
|860.4
|Nestle India
|18917
|-0.44
|19098.9
|19098.9
|18735.95
