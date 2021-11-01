November 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After falling for three consecutive sessions, the bulls returned to the market and the domestic stock markets closed with decent gains on Monday, November 1, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent at 60,138.46. The Nifty 50 index rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent at 17,929.65. Today, 46 shares advanced and 4 shares declined on Nifty 50. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and four losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 1226 7.52 1158 1235 1146.05 Hindalco 480.35 4.47 463.8 481.1 463.35 Bharti Airtel 714.2 4.21 689.95 722.8 689.6 HCL Technologies 1189 3.96 1143.5 1191.45 1143.5 Grasim 1785 3.71 1722 1795.85 1719.2 Coal India 170.35 3.59 165 171.95 163.8 Tata Steel 1362 3.5 1340 1372.9 1330 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4805 3.13 4685 4834.95 4629.05 Tech Mahindra 1523.9 3.12 1490 1529.9 1487.05 Eicher Motors 2557.05 2.91 2490 2567.05 2478.1





Check out the top 4 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low UPL 720.75 -2.63 745 745 700 Bajaj Finserv 17535 -1.61 17900 17980 17171 Mahindra & Mahindra 871.55 -1.44 884.25 887.9 860.4 Nestle India 18917 -0.44 19098.9 19098.9 18735.95



