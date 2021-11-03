November 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic benchmark indices slipped for the second straight day on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 257.14 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 59,771.92. The Nifty 50 index lost 59.75 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 17,829.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Larsen & Turbo 1892.75 4.25 1818 1915 1818 Asian Paints 3178.9 2.43 3102.1 3182.9 3095 Hindalco 479.25 2.32 471 480.45 469.85 Grasim 1782.25 2.19 1745 1793.2 1735.2 UPL 735.2 2.07 720.3 756.5 720.3 UltraTech Cement 7871 2.04 7759.9 7902.25 7730.05 State Bank of India 530.9 1.76 524 542.3 515.2 IOC 132.7 1.45 130.8 135 130.4 Adani Ports 711.7 1.33 702 719.8 702 SBI Life 1179.2 1.13 1170 1198.4 1167

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Sun Pharmaceuticals 789 -3.24 820 822 781.35 IndusInd Bank 1180 -2.68 1215 1220 1174.25 Bharti Airtel 697.5 -2.3 725.75 732.5 696 ICICI Bank 784.5 -2.05 806 806 780.45 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2036.95 -1.91 2080 2111.6 2028 HDFC Bank 1582 -1.54 1605.1 1609.9 1575.55 Britannia 3628.25 -1.48 3695 3699.8 3618.05 Hero MotoCorp 2647 -1.39 2697 2697 2640 Titan 2421 -1.34 2462 2471.65 2406.05 ITC 222.75 -1.26 226 226.85 221.7



