November 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 257.14 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 59,771.92.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 59.75 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 17,829.20.
The domestic benchmark indices slipped for the second straight day on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 257.14 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 59,771.92. The Nifty 50 index lost 59.75 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 17,829.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Larsen & Turbo
|1892.75
|4.25
|1818
|1915
|1818
|Asian Paints
|3178.9
|2.43
|3102.1
|3182.9
|3095
|Hindalco
|479.25
|2.32
|471
|480.45
|469.85
|Grasim
|1782.25
|2.19
|1745
|1793.2
|1735.2
|UPL
|735.2
|2.07
|720.3
|756.5
|720.3
|UltraTech Cement
|7871
|2.04
|7759.9
|7902.25
|7730.05
|State Bank of India
|530.9
|1.76
|524
|542.3
|515.2
|IOC
|132.7
|1.45
|130.8
|135
|130.4
|Adani Ports
|711.7
|1.33
|702
|719.8
|702
|SBI Life
|1179.2
|1.13
|1170
|1198.4
|1167
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Sun Pharmaceuticals
|789
|-3.24
|820
|822
|781.35
|IndusInd Bank
|1180
|-2.68
|1215
|1220
|1174.25
|Bharti Airtel
|697.5
|-2.3
|725.75
|732.5
|696
|ICICI Bank
|784.5
|-2.05
|806
|806
|780.45
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2036.95
|-1.91
|2080
|2111.6
|2028
|HDFC Bank
|1582
|-1.54
|1605.1
|1609.9
|1575.55
|Britannia
|3628.25
|-1.48
|3695
|3699.8
|3618.05
|Hero MotoCorp
|2647
|-1.39
|2697
|2697
|2640
|Titan
|2421
|-1.34
|2462
|2471.65
|2406.05
|ITC
|222.75
|-1.26
|226
|226.85
|221.7
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story