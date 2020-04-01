NPPA revises ceiling price of 883 scheduled formulations

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPP) has revised the ceiling price of 883 scheduled formulations. The Authority in its meeting on Tuesday noted with satisfaction that the supply disruption of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak is returning to normalcy.

It said, no unusual price fluctuations in the price of inputs for medicines, amid COVID-19 outbreak has been reported. Hence, normal price revisions have been allowed.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in its release said, "In compliance of the provisions of Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013, NPPA has revised/ increased the ceiling price of 883 scheduled formulations."

The WPI increase has been based on the data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Increase in ceiling price is based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) which is 1.88468 per cent.

The revision in the ceiling price of formulations includes the revision of the ceiling price of cardiac stents also. The revised prices will be applicable from today, April 11, 2020.