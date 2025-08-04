Live
- BSE vice-president Nihar arrested
- Don’t politicise the matter, says Puri victim’s father
- Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT – Everything You Need to Know
- Colour Drenching: 2025’s Boldest Fashion Statement Taking Over Wardrobes
- Trump Advisor Criticizes India’s Russian Oil Purchases, Claims They Fund Ukraine Conflict
- Govt hospital celebrates 15th national organ donation day
- District-Level Yoga tournament-cum-selections on August 11 in Kurnool
- Apple’s Secret AI Team ‘AKI’ Gears Up to Reinvent Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Launch
- Collector conducts surprise inspection of PHC in Srisailam
- 10th anniv fete of RKM Ashrama begin
NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check Online for August 4 2025
Highlights
Learn how to check NSDL IPO allotment status online via BSE and MUFG Intime websites. Use PAN or application number to view share allotment results.
If you applied for NSDL IPO shares, you can check if you got them. Here is how:
Direct link to check NSDL allotment status
Go to this link:
- https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx
- Select "Equity"
- Choose "NSDL Ltd" from the list
- Type your Application Number or PAN
- Click "Search" to see your result
Second option:
Go to link:
- https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- Select "NSDL Ltd"
- Type any one of the following
- PAN number
- Application number
- DP Client ID
- Bank account and IFSC
- Click "Submit"
Important Dates
- August 5 - Shares will go to Demat account
- August 5 - Refunds will be given if you did not get shares
- August 6 - Shares may list on stock market
Next Story