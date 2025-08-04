  • Menu
NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check Online for August 4 2025

x

Highlights

Learn how to check NSDL IPO allotment status online via BSE and MUFG Intime websites. Use PAN or application number to view share allotment results.

If you applied for NSDL IPO shares, you can check if you got them. Here is how:

Direct link to check NSDL allotment status

Go to this link:

  • https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx
  • Select "Equity"
  • Choose "NSDL Ltd" from the list
  • Type your Application Number or PAN
  • Click "Search" to see your result

Second option:

Go to link:

  • https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • Select "NSDL Ltd"
  • Type any one of the following
  • PAN number
  • Application number
  • DP Client ID
  • Bank account and IFSC
  • Click "Submit"

Important Dates

  • August 5 - Shares will go to Demat account
  • August 5 - Refunds will be given if you did not get shares
  • August 6 - Shares may list on stock market
