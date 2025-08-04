NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check Online for August 4 2025

If you applied for NSDL IPO shares, you can check if you got them. Here is how:

Direct link to check NSDL allotment status

Go to this link:

https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Select "Equity"

Choose "NSDL Ltd" from the list

Type your Application Number or PAN

Click "Search" to see your result

Second option:

Go to link:

https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Select "NSDL Ltd"

Type any one of the following

PAN number

Application number

DP Client ID

Bank account and IFSC

Click "Submit"

Important Dates