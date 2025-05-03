Live
- Unhealthy lifestyles may be ageing your heart too fast
- Altman and Musk Battle to Build the Ultimate ‘Everything App’
- K'taka cops arrest 8 in Hindu activist's murder case; Anti-Communal Task Force to be formed
- CM Dhami meets delegation from Nepal’s Sudurpashchim province
- IIT Madras launches 2 indigenously developed silicon photonics products
- PM Modi, Angolan Prez Lourenco discuss deepening ties, Global South collaboration
- Mamata Banerjee will get zero in 2026 polls, says Amit Malviya
- After banning imports, India now bars Pakistani ships from entering its ports
- Army must take credit for future action on Pahalgam
- Firing by Pak Army for 8th straight day
NSE unveils Nifty Waves index
Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the launch of Nifty Waves Index, comprising 43 listed companies that belong to the...
Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the launch of Nifty Waves Index, comprising 43 listed companies that belong to the media, entertainment, and gaming industry.The new index is designed to provide deep insights into the performance of one of the country's most dynamic sectors. With a diverse ecosystem spanning film, television, digital platforms, music, and gaming, the Indian media and entertainment industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation, blending creative innovation with rapid technological adoption. "India's next significant export is its imagination --our stories, music, innovation, and creative spirit. Through WAVES, we are building a bridge between our rich cultural heritage and our boundless digital future.