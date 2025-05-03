  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

NSE unveils Nifty Waves index

NSE unveils Nifty Waves index
x
Highlights

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the launch of Nifty Waves Index, comprising 43 listed companies that belong to the...

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the launch of Nifty Waves Index, comprising 43 listed companies that belong to the media, entertainment, and gaming industry.The new index is designed to provide deep insights into the performance of one of the country's most dynamic sectors. With a diverse ecosystem spanning film, television, digital platforms, music, and gaming, the Indian media and entertainment industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation, blending creative innovation with rapid technological adoption. "India's next significant export is its imagination --our stories, music, innovation, and creative spirit. Through WAVES, we are building a bridge between our rich cultural heritage and our boundless digital future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick