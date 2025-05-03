NSE unveils Nifty Waves index

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the launch of Nifty Waves Index, comprising 43 listed companies that belong to the media, entertainment, and gaming industry.The new index is designed to provide deep insights into the performance of one of the country's most dynamic sectors. With a diverse ecosystem spanning film, television, digital platforms, music, and gaming, the Indian media and entertainment industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation, blending creative innovation with rapid technological adoption. "India's next significant export is its imagination --our stories, music, innovation, and creative spirit. Through WAVES, we are building a bridge between our rich cultural heritage and our boundless digital future.