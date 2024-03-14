Live
NTPC crosses record 400 billion units electricity generation mark in 2023-24
New Delhi: The giant NTPC Group crossed the record 400 billion units (BU) of electricity generation in the current financial year, on March 13, 2024, the Ministry of Power announced on Thursday.
“This milestone has been achieved with an average Plant Loading Factor (PLF) of 77.06 per cent for NTPC’s coal stations,” the ministry said.
During the previous financial year (2022-23), the Government-owned power behemoth had generated 399.3 BU of electricity.
Earlier during the year, NTPC recorded the highest ever single-day power generation of 1,428 Million Units on September 1, 2023.
“The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, and its Operation & Maintenance practices and systems,” the Power Ministry said.
While the installed power capacity of NTPC is 75.4 GW, 18 GW capacity which includes 5 GW of renewables is under construction. The company is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by the year 2032.
Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas including e-mobility, Waste-to-Energy, Green Hydrogen solutions and has participated in the bidding process for power distribution of Union Territories.