NTPC’s Q4 net profit surges 22.6 pc sequentially to Rs 5,778 crore

New Delhi: Power major NTPC Ltd on Saturday reported a 22.6 per cent sequential surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,778 crore in Q4 FY25.

The revenue stood at Rs 43,903.7 crore, up 6 per cent from Rs 41,368 crore in the third quarter (Q3).

NTPC, which operates under the Ministry of Power, is India’s largest power generation company.

The company also informed that the Board has approved a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for its investors. This is in addition to the two interim dividends of Rs 2.5 per share each paid in November and February.

On year-on-year basis, the state-run power major reported a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,778 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 5,556.4 crore in the same period last year.

The shares of the company ended nearly a per cent in the green on Friday.

Earlier this week, NTPC Green Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the state-run power giant NTPC, announced that its consolidated net profit nearly tripled in Q4 FY25, rising by 188 per cent to Rs 233.21 crore compared to Rs 80.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

Compared to the previous quarter, the profit soared by an even higher 255 per cent from Rs 65.61 crore in December 2024 (Q3), according to its stock exchange filing. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations also showed strong growth. It increased by 22.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 508.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter to Rs 622.27 crore in the quarter under review (Q4 FY25).

NTPC Green Energy is a company focused on renewable energy projects, pursuing growth through both organic development and acquisitions. As of March 2025, the government held an 89.01 per cent stake in the firm.