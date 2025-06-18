Nutella® Brings Breakfast Smiles to South India with a Delightful New Campaign

Nutella® Hazelnut Cocoa spread brand from Ferrero, is bringing more smiles to breakfast tables across South India with ‘Morning’s taste better with Nutella.’ Campaign.With its delicious, creamy texture made from the hazelnuts and premium cocoa, Nutella® becomes a perfect companion for dosas — a beloved morning staple in many households.

TVC reinforces the breakfast spread’s role in making mornings brighter, better, and happier.The ad opens with a mother trying to wake her kids up in the morning. Noting how her sleepy children seem unimpressed by a lovely morning, the mother comes up with a bright idea to wake them up. She pops open the Nutella® jar lid, which is enough to get them out of bed and ready to start the day. We then get a glimpse of Nutella’s signature hazelnuts and premium cocoa creating the incredible, unforgettable spread.

The TVC ends with the family enjoying breakfast together at the table – It is a ‘Happy start to the Morning’ with Nutella®! Speaking on the Campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Nutella®, Ferrero India, said, “Nutella® is among the most loved breakfast spread brands globally, and our goal has always been to create joyful moments around the breakfast table. In South India, mornings often begin with a delicious home-style breakfast, and Nutella® has become part of that routine in many homes. We’re excited to show how Nutella pairs well with South Indian favourites like Dosa, Neer dosa, Idly and Appam making these moments even more special. Through this campaign, we’re celebrating the little joys that come with breakfast and looking forward to bringing more happiness to breakfast tables across the southern region.” The TVC is featured on broadcast and online platform in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/Sn5dSDWMFss? si=k-myDJu8UKgpIDrs-



