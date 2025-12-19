Oben Electric raises Rs 85 cr in funding

Oben Electric, homegrown and R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the successful raise of Rs85 crore in its pre-series B round. The round saw participation from multiple renowned Indian American Family Offices including Raj K Soin, Musa Dakri, Ramesh Bhutada and other existing investors. The funding reflects strong investor confidence in Oben Electric’s vision, engineering depth, market traction & customer trust, which is demonstrated by its 10X revenue growth in past 12 months.

The investment comes at a pivotal moment as the company is set to achieve Rs100 crore revenue in FY26 and COGS break even by March 2026 signalling strong operational discipline. The company targets EBITDA break even by 2027 as the company scales to 150 exclusive showrooms & service centres by March 2026 and 500 showrooms in next 2 years driven by customer validation and strong dealership interest.

The company continues to see strong dealer confidence, reflected in high-quality dealership applications, repeat interest from existing dealers as they turn profitable. The new capital will drive the company’s next phase of growth by scaling its distribution network and increasing brand awareness. Simultaneously, the company will also accelerate new product developments and product launches.