October 27: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex declined 206.93 points or a 0.34 per cent to close at 61,143.33.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 57.45 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 18,210.95.
- Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
The domestic benchmarks ended in red on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, as select financial shares extended losses at close. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 206.93 points or a 0.34 per cent to close at 61,143.33. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.45 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 18,210.95. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Asian Paints
|3092.15
|4.12
|3029.2
|3145
|3029.2
|UPL
|740
|3.75
|714.5
|748
|712
|Divi's Laboratories
|5134
|2.29
|5007.85
|5227
|5000.2
|SBI Life
|1189.95
|1.53
|1175.4
|1202.05
|1175.3
|Cipla
|921.2
|1.51
|916.95
|926.9
|902.45
|Infosys
|1726.55
|1.34
|1709.1
|1734.15
|1701.15
|UltraTech Cement
|7355.85
|1.19
|7271
|7372
|7234
|Sun Pharmaceuticals
|823
|1.17
|815.8
|838.45
|815.8
|State Bank of India
|518
|1.06
|513.7
|526.85
|512.75
|ITC
|238.95
|0.95
|240.25
|241.3
|236.2
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Axis Bank
|787.35
|-6.48
|840
|840.8
|785.65
|Bajaj Finance
|7478
|-4.81
|7870
|7919.95
|7461
|ONGC
|157.45
|-3.46
|163.1
|163.6
|157
|Tata Motors
|496.8
|-2.33
|505.75
|506.55
|496
|Bajaj Finserv
|17980
|-2.03
|18599
|18599
|17770
|Hindalco
|477.6
|-1.74
|483
|487.7
|475.65
|IndusInd Bank
|1136
|-1.64
|1156
|1163.85
|1122
|Hindustan Unilever
|2397.5
|-1.61
|2455
|2455.2
|2391.15
|JSW Steel
|683.45
|-1.57
|694.35
|699.5
|682.1
|NTPC
|141.1
|-1.47
|144
|144.55
|140.85
