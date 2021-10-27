October 27: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic benchmarks ended in red on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, as select financial shares extended losses at close. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 206.93 points or a 0.34 per cent to close at 61,143.33. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.45 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 18,210.95. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Asian Paints 3092.15 4.12 3029.2 3145 3029.2 UPL 740 3.75 714.5 748 712 Divi's Laboratories 5134 2.29 5007.85 5227 5000.2 SBI Life 1189.95 1.53 1175.4 1202.05 1175.3 Cipla 921.2 1.51 916.95 926.9 902.45 Infosys 1726.55 1.34 1709.1 1734.15 1701.15 UltraTech Cement 7355.85 1.19 7271 7372 7234 Sun Pharmaceuticals 823 1.17 815.8 838.45 815.8 State Bank of India 518 1.06 513.7 526.85 512.75 ITC 238.95 0.95 240.25 241.3 236.2

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Axis Bank 787.35 -6.48 840 840.8 785.65 Bajaj Finance 7478 -4.81 7870 7919.95 7461 ONGC 157.45 -3.46 163.1 163.6 157 Tata Motors 496.8 -2.33 505.75 506.55 496 Bajaj Finserv 17980 -2.03 18599 18599 17770 Hindalco 477.6 -1.74 483 487.7 475.65 IndusInd Bank 1136 -1.64 1156 1163.85 1122 Hindustan Unilever 2397.5 -1.61 2455 2455.2 2391.15 JSW Steel 683.45 -1.57 694.35 699.5 682.1 NTPC 141.1 -1.47 144 144.55 140.85



