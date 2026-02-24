Youth participation key for development: Madhav

Rajamahendravaram: The participation of youth is vital for national development, State BJP president PVN Madhav said. He said that today’s youth represent the future of the country. He was speaking after visiting the City Municipal Corporation High School at Vankayalavari Street here on Monday. The programme was organised under the aegis of Sphurti Foundation, where he interacted with students along with local BJP leaders.

During his visit, Madhav inspected classrooms and interacted with students, enquiring about their academic activities and aspirations. Addressing the gathering, he said Prime Minister Madhav posed questions to students on the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and distributed prizes to those who answered correctly. He said such initiatives help students develop awareness of current affairs while nurturing leadership qualities and a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation.

Later, the BJP leader felicitated school headmaster P Durga Prasad for his efforts in maintaining academic standards and effective school administration. BJP leaders Nagendra, Kamalesh, Kuraganti Satish, Harika and Eswar were present at the programme.