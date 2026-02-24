Collector goes tough on town planning officials

Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad issued a warning to GVMC Town Planning officials to either go on leave or resolve the complaints raised by the public without fail.

“If you don’t like to work, go on leave. I will not tolerate if you are negligent in resolving public problems,” Harendhira Prasad warned GVMC town planning officials here on Monday.

10 Officials have been failing to provide proper solutions to the complaints lodged in the PGRS platform for the past few weeks.

The Collector asked why their performance has not changed despite being given memos twice.

He enquired with the officials about the reasons for the delay in resolving the problems of the people.

Harendhira Prasad made it clear that there should be not be any such repetition.

The requests and complaints received from the people should be given a comprehensive solution, he stressed.

Meanwhile, a number of complaints have been received against the GVMC Town Planning department. Although illegal constructions are continuing all over the city and action taken against them are very minimal.

The GVMC is organising grievances on the problems in the Town Planning department on every Friday at the main office of the corporation.

Around 15 to 20 complaints have been received every week during the town planning open forum.

The authorities have not yet disclosed how many of these complaints have been resolved.

Despite complaints over corruption in the name of the BPS scheme, no action is taken and they

The Collector was disappointed over the lack of appropriate response from the officials to the complaints received regarding the town planning.