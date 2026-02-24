Govt positive on clemency for prisoners: Home Minister

Says the state govt is taking a positive stand on granting clemency to prisoners and introduces amendments to the Prisons and Correctional Services Act during the Assembly Budget session

The proposed reforms focus on rehabilitation over punishment, with improved educational opportunities for inmates and special Anganwadi centres inside prisons to support children of women prisoners

Vijayawada: The state government is taking a positive stand on granting clemency to prisoners, said home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday.

Speaking on the eighth day of the Assembly Budget session, the home minister introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking amendments to the Prisons and Correctional Services Act. Addressing the House, she stated that the coalition government is committed to implementing meaningful reforms aimed at the transformation and rehabilitation of inmates.

Anitha said the government has already initiated several measures to reform prisoners and is implementing changes in line with the legislation introduced by the Centre. She emphasised that efforts are being made to improve educational opportunities for inmates, enabling them to pursue studies while serving their sentences.

Highlighting the need for legislative changes to bring about behavioural transformation among prisoners, the minister said the proposed amendments would focus on rehabilitation rather than mere punishment.

She also announced that special Anganwadi centres are being set up inside prisons to cater to the children of women inmates, ensuring their welfare and early childhood care.

The home minister further explained that prisoners would be classified into categories based on their criminal history and conduct in jail. This classification would help in designing reform-oriented programmes tailored to individual needs.

To encourage psychological transformation and reintegration into society, the government is establishing open-air prisons. In these facilities, inmates will be allowed to engage in agriculture and other vocational activities, equipping them with skills for livelihood after their release.

Reiterating the government’s reformative approach, Anitha said the administration is focused on creating opportunities for change and rehabilitation, while maintaining law and order in the State.