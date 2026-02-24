Coastal protection project to mitigate erosion woes

The coastal erosion mitigation project includes scientific and inclusive approach

Visakhapatnam: In a concrete step to mitigate escalating threat of coastal erosion and flooding that plagues the metropolitan region since 2007, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has come up with a comprehensive project.

Identifying 30 vulnerable sites along the coast, the coastal erosion mitigation project aims to provide a long-term solution to enhance climate resilience and coastal sustainability at an estimated cost of Rs.203-crore.

Covering the vital coastal stretch from Coastal Battery Junction to Bheemunipatnam, the 30 erosion-prone locations have been identified.

Among them, RK Beach area has been classified as high-risk, while Peda Jalaripeta, Mangamaripeta and Bheemunipatnam fall under moderate-risk zones. The rest of the stretches have been categorised as low-risk.

The classifications of zones intend to enable a prioritised and cost-effective intervention strategy.

Around 28.81-km of coastline in Visakhapatnam is prone to high erosion, while moderate or low erosion impacts 46.2-km long coastline.

The VMRDA officials have presented the coastal erosion mitigation project before the subcommittee of the national executive committee.

Prepared in close collaboration with the National Centre for Coastal Research, the detailed project report (DPR) stands out for integrating cutting-edge scientific analysis, involving extensive stakeholder consultations.

Inputs from fishing communities and premier institutions such as the National Institute of Ocean Technology have ensured that the project is technically robust, socially responsive and adheres to scientific and inclusive approach.

Highlighting the project, VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath emphasised that the project directly addresses the escalating threats of coastal erosion and flooding that have impacted the region since 2007. “This initiative is designed to safeguard lives, livelihoods and invaluable public assets while ensuring long-term coastal stability,” he mentioned.

The project is taken forward with a strong centre–state synergy. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority will contribute 10 percent of the cost, while the remaining 90 percent is proposed to be funded through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Beyond preventing land loss, the project promises significant economic and social dividends. It will protect major tourism landmarks, including the iconic submarine museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, various parks, premium hotels and the arterial beach road (marine drive) that connects Visakhapatnam to Bheemunipatnam and ensure the sustained productivity of local fishing communities whose livelihoods depend on a stable coastline.

Designed by VMRDA with the support of the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), the project serves as a key milestone in providing a safe coastline for future generations. Upon the final approval of the project, implementation includes a well-coordinated framework, involving the State Disaster Management Authority, local panchayats and a dedicated technical advisory committee to ensure continuous monitoring and quality control of the project.