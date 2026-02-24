Arilova police crack murder and robbery case

Visakhapatnam: City police have cracked a robbery and murder case of a woman registered under the Arilova police station limits.

The accused involved was arrested and a huge quantity of gold ornaments, cash and other items were recovered from his possession.

Briefing the case details here on Monday, DCP (Crime) Latha Madhuri mentioned that on February 11, Kapu Venkata Ramana, a resident of Durganagar, Arilova, found his wife Kapu Lakshmi (54) dead lying in a pool of blood at home.

He complained that some unknown persons had murdered her and looted gold ornaments she was wearing and fled with cash in the house.

Based on the complaint, the Arilova police have registered a case.

The accused was identified as Vanjarapu Siva Gangaraju alias Tata Siva (34), a resident of Koneru Gattu village, Bobbili mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Based on the directions of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, special teams, led by DCP (Crime) K Latha Madhuri, ACP Dwarka Sub-Division and Arilova Circle Inspector B Bhadra Rao, launched the investigation.

Siva Gangaraju was nabbed with the support of technology such as CCTV footage and call detail record analysis.

The police, who found that the accused had fled to places like Dhanbad, Kashi, Delhi after committing the crime, arrested him at Visakhapatnam railway station on the night of February 22.

Approximately Rs.5.5 lakh cash, a gold chain (about 16.10 grams), golden Lakshmi Devi idols, black-beaded chain, golden bangles and rings along with the cell phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused. The senior officers congratulated CI MVP police station Chakradhar Rao and the crime staff of Dwarka and Arilova police stations for cracking the complex case in a short span of time.