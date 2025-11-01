Offloading in banking stocks pull key indices lower

Mumbai: Declining for the second consecutive day, benchmark Sensex retreated by nearly 466 points on Friday following selling in private banks, metal and power shares and a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 465.75 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 83,938.71 as 25 of its constituents fell and five advanced. During the day, it dropped 498.8 points or 0.59 per cent to 83,905.66. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 155.75 points or 0.60 per cent to 25,722.10. Foreign fund outflows, mixed corporate earnings and the lack of clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s future rate action continued to hurt investor sentiment, analysts said.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. However, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and State Bank of India were the gainers.

“Indian equities ended decisively lower after a volatile session, as investors booked profits amid mixed corporate earnings and cautious global sentiment in the backdrop of a strong greenback. Most sectors closed in the red, pressured by renewed FII selling which have turned cautious after (US Fed chairman) Powell's hawkish statement and US-China trade development did not meet expectations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.55 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.40 per cent.