Oil Tops Orders, Bath & Body Category Surges 114% as Vijayawada Embraces Instamart’s 10-Minute Delivery Revolution

Since its debut as the city’s pioneering quick commerce platform in December 2022, Instamart has rapidly integrated into the way Vijayawada shops — delivering everything from fresh, seasonal local produce to premium daily essentials in record time. Thousands of Vijayawada’s are turning to Instamart, enjoying the unmatched convenience of having their favorite products delivered in an average of just ~12 minutes.

Over the past six months, the city’s top orders have showcased a dynamic blend of staples and regional favorites, with milk, onions, tomatoes, oils, green chilies, soft drinks, potatoes, and curd leading the pack. Local specialties like groundnuts, coconut oil, tender coconut, idly rava, and Gongura leaves remain perennial favorites, underscoring Vijayawada’s strong preference for authentic, homegrown flavors. The surge in newer categories tells a larger story of changing consumption behaviours. Vijayawada has seen a 114% growth in bath, body, and hair care products, especially during the wedding season when grooming and beauty products peak. Monsoons also influence carts, with a clear uptick in the purchase of essentials like oils and onions and indulgent items like instant noodles and snacks.

Afternoon slots remain the busiest ordering window, aligning with household routines, while early morning orders are on the rise, showcasing how the city turns to Instamart for quick fixes even before the day begins. The average delivery time in Vijayawada stands at 12.1 minutes, with the fastest delivery recorded at a jaw-dropping 1.41 minutes (1 km distance) this year. The love for quick commerce is also reflected in scale — Father’s Day (15th June) saw the highest number of orders, while one user clocked in 192 orders over the past 6 months.

Cultural nuances also shape consumption: during local festivals like Sankranti, there is a spike in fruits & vegetables, pooja essentials, and cooking ingredients. The wedding season drives up orders of makeup and hygiene & wellness products, while year-round, local heritage brand - Vijaya Gold oil remains the top-selling product, pointing to a deep-rooted brand loyalty in the region. This is followed by demand for Vijaya Dairy, Tenali Double Horse Foods, Sri Lalitha Enterprises, 24 Mantra Organic, and Heritage Foods, emerging as the most patronized brands in the region. Backed by a vast mega assortment that goes beyond groceries to include toys, gifting, electronics, and more, Instamart caters to a wide range of everyday needs, making it the go-to quick commerce platform in the city.

Commenting on Vijayawada’s adoption of quick commerce, Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer, Instamart, said, “Vijayawada is a great example of how quick commerce can seamlessly blend with local culture and everyday life. From delivering regional staples like Gongura, groundnuts, and coconut oil, to witnessing a remarkable 114% surge in personal care purchases, we’re seeing a deep shift in how consumers meet both planned and spontaneous needs, often within just 10 minutes. The rise in early morning and afternoon orders shows how deeply Instamart is embedded in the city’s daily routine. Whether it’s a festival, a wedding, or a regular grocery run, Vijayawada trusts us to deliver fast and reliably.”

Instamart is now live across 125+ cities, offering lightning-fast 10-minute delivery and an expanded assortment through new megapods that stock up to 35,000 SKUs. Backed by deep insights into regional preferences and powered by a hyper-efficient delivery network, Instamart's success in Vijayawada demonstrates the platform's ability to adapt to local tastes while maintaining operational excellence. The platform recently introduced Maxxsaver—a feature designed to unlock maximum savings and support more planned, affordable purchases for users across India.