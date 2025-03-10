Live
- Telangana Group 1 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now
- ENTOD Launches ‘National Hearing Week’ Awareness Drive in Bengaluru to Counter Rising Cases Among Children
- Hyderabad Holi Parties: Know More About Events, Venues
- Maha govt to release New Industrial Policy to attract investment of Rs 40 lakh crore
- PM Vidyalaxmi: Rs 3,600 cr allocated for higher education loans till 2030-31
- ‘The Suspect’ poster unveiled; set for worldwide release
- CWG Federation rebranded as Commonwealth Sport
- Women empowerment is collective responsibility: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta
- Union Minister’s ‘refresher course’ barb at Opposition over Rajya Sabha walk-out
- realme P3 Ultra 5G and P3 5G Unveiled in India: Launch Date, Features, and Specifications
Just In
Ola Electric shares drop over 4 pc amid reports of raids, regulatory issues
Shares of EV company Ola Electric on Monday fell by nearly 4 per cent, following reports of raids, vehicle seizures, and showroom closures linked to the company.
New Delhi : Shares of EV company Ola Electric on Monday fell by nearly 4 per cent, following reports of raids, vehicle seizures, and showroom closures linked to the company.
Reports suggested that the electric two-wheeler manufacturer is facing regulatory issues and has received warning letters from the government for allegedly violating rules under India’s Motor Vehicles Act.
Due to customer complaints, transport authorities in multiple states have reportedly conducted raids, shut down showrooms, and seized vehicles.
The company has also received show-cause notices regarding these alleged violations, the report added.
However, an Ola spokesperson dismissed these claims, calling the reports "prejudiced" and "misplaced."
The company stated that its distribution centres and warehouses across India follow the guidelines of the Motor Vehicles Act and that it maintains unregistered vehicles at these locations in compliance with the law.
Following these reports, Bhavish Aggarwal-led company's stock faced fresh selling pressure, dropping over 4 per cent to touch an intra- day’s low of Rs 54.11 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
However, it recovered slightly and was trading at Rs 54.46, down by 3.66 per cent or Rs 2.07.
The stock was close to its 52-week low of Rs 53.71, which it reached last week on March 3 amid speculation that the company is planning to lay off over 1,000 employees to reduce losses.
Since the beginning of 2025, Ola Electric's stock has declined by 36 per cent and currently trades over 60 per cent below its peak since its listing in August.
As per available data, only about 100 out of 3,400 showrooms had the trade certificates required under India’s Motor Vehicles Act.
This indicates that over 95 per cent of the reviewed showrooms lacked the necessary certification to display, sell, or offer test rides for unregistered vehicles.
At least six transport officials are reportedly investigating Ola Electric for potential violations.