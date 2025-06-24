Ola Electric shares hit all time low amid block deals

Mumbai: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility fell sharply on Monday, touching an all-time low of Rs43.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The stock dropped by nearly 6 per cent during the intra-day trading session after a block deal involving 0.8 per cent of the company’s equity took place. Shares worth around Rs107 crore were traded in this deal, but the names of the buyers and sellers were not made public.

At around 1 P.M., Ola Electric’s shares were trading at Rs43.92, down Rs2.16 or 4.69 per cent for the day.

The drop in share price is also being linked to the company’s weak financial performance in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25. Ola Electric reported a net loss of Rs870 crore, which is more than double the Rs416 crore loss it reported in the same period previous fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The losses were driven by heavy discounts and falling sales. Revenue from operations fell 62 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs611 crore. Vehicle registrations dropped over 52 per cent to 56,760 units, and deliveries were down by half at 51,375 units. However, Ola Electric’s management remains optimistic. The company said it is focussed on becoming profitable by FY26. Since its IPO in August 2024, Ola Electric’s stock has seen a sharp decline. The company was listed at Rs91.20 per share against an issue price of Rs76.