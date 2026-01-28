Naidu’s Kuppam tour by month-end

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): District Collector Sumit Kumar said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Kuppam Assembly constituency at the end of this month to take part in several development programmes. He held a review meeting with district officials at the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) office on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Government Whip and MLC Kancherla Srikanth, Chittoor District SP Tushar Dudi, KADA PD Vikas Marmat, and other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, during the visit, the CM will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various development works. He will also meet party workers and distribute social security pensions. A special review meeting will be held with officials of agriculture and allied departments. The Collector instructed department officials to be ready with progress reports. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the CM Skill Development Centre. HNSS officials were directed to prepare detailed reports in document form.

The visit will include a public meeting, distribution of tools and equipment for various beneficiaries, and signing of agreements with industrialists. Loans will be distributed to 500 women self-help group representatives by the Chief Minister. He will also take part in works related to the development of Kangundi as a tourism destination.