OnePlus Open now at Reliance Digital

Hyderabad: As an exclusive offline partner for OnePlus Open foldable smartphone, Reliance Digital brings it to all its stores, allowing customers to experience it first-hand. Pre-booking for the device starts from today (October 20) across all its stores. Special benefits include free OnePlus Buds Pro 2, exchange offers, accidental protection plan, and no-cost EMIs with up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Cards and One Card along with exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. The sale goes live on October 27.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with OnePlus for the exclusive launch of their ground-breaking OnePlus Open smartphone,” said Brian Bade, CEO of Reliance Digital.

“With the launch, we continue to stay true to our promise of bringing the latest in technology to our customers across India.”

The OnePlus Open is a revolutionary device that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design.