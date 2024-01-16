  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

ONGC, OIL to gain as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil

ONGC, OIL to gain as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
x
Highlights

The Union government has reduced the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1,700 per tonne from Rs 2,300 a tonne in its fortnightly revision as oil prices have come down in the international market

New Delhi: The Union government has reduced the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1,700 per tonne from Rs 2,300 a tonne in its fortnightly revision as oil prices have come down in the international market.

The reduction which comes into effect from Tuesday while benefit upstream oil companies ONGC and Oil India Ltd as their tax outgo on sales of crude will come down.

The government had first imposed the windfall tax on crude oil in July last year amid soaring crude oil prices.

It also extended the tax to exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners started making gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling in the domestic market.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X