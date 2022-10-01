Organic bed, bath linen gaining traction 

Amouve is the first of-its-kind organic bedding and bath linen brand in India. Four years ago, the company was founded by a young first-generation entrepreneur Ami Sata in Bengaluru. Though the startup is based out of Mumbai, it has two exclusive stores in Hyderabad at Sarath City Mall, Gachibowli-Miyapur Road and InOrbit Mall, Madhapur.

In an exclusive interview, Ami Sata told The Hans India about their organic bed and bath linen products and how the pandemic has pushed people to lead a sustainable life.

What made you to start an organic bedding and bath linen brand in India? What was the initial response to the idea of your startup?



I started Amouve after experiencing some really soft bed sheets at a hotel in Sweden. Having been left with a dearth of options after coming back to India where I noticed a lack of clarity on the composition of the fabric and the same softness, I took the onus of founding a brand that was all about honest marketing, genuine organic cotton, real thread counts and benefited everyone in the supply chain.

I have previously worked in the bedding and lifestyle industry. This helped me in establishing a brand that stands for honest, chemical-free, restful sleep and a spa-like bathing experience. It is all about luxury with a conscience. While the bedsheets and blankets resonate Scandinavian minimalism, the printed bed sheets are crafted by skillful artisans through hand-screen printing methods.

Amouve has received good response so far. We sourced its organic cotton from farmer cooperatives in Telangana that were then weaved into sumptuous bed sheets and bath linen. The certified factories have adopted responsible waste and water management policies. They also ensure fair-trade, which means all workers get a respectable wage.

Amouve started with just four categories and now has a range of more than 20 categories.

Being a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, how do you choose Telangana for sourcing organic cotton as well as setting up retail stores?

Back in 2018, Amouve started its first Management by objectives (MBO) at Danube Home in Sharath City Mall. We started with bedsheets, quilts and pillows. Today there are more than 20 categories that we have including towels, cushion covers, a range of bed sheets, fitted sheets, comforters, five different types of pillows, bathroom mats, table runners and table mats among others.

Hyderabad is an enterprising, thriving residential and commercial market. The city has a penchant for big homes that makes it ideal for a home decor business. Most of the young dwellers here have an inclination to try new products.

How are you helping the farmers from this region?

Amouve sources its organic cotton from farmer cooperatives in Adilabad. This way, we ensure that we trace the origin of the organic cotton with authenticity whilst also ensuring that they're given a respectable livelihood. Over the years we've been able to source from over 900 farmers. I believe that in order to democratise organic cotton, more consumers need to be made aware of the sustainable living.