Orkla India IPO Listing: Share Price, GMP, Allotment, and Subscription Details

Orkla India made a modest start on the stock market. The stock opened at ₹751.50 on the BSE, which is about 3% higher than its issue price of ₹730. On the NSE, it was listed at ₹750.10 per share.

The IPO allotment was finalised on November 3, and investors are now keeping an eye on how the shares perform after listing.

IPO Details

The Orkla India IPO was open for subscription from October 29 to 31 with a price band of ₹695 to ₹730 per share. The total issue size was ₹1,667.54 crore.

Strong Subscription

The IPO received a strong response from investors. It was subscribed 48.73 times, with bids for over 77.9 crore shares compared to the 1.59 crore shares available.

No Fresh Issue

This IPO was a pure offer for sale (OFS). That means Orkla India did not receive any new funds. The entire amount from the IPO will go to the selling shareholders, after deducting related expenses and taxes.

About Orkla India

Orkla India is the company behind the MTR Foods brand and is owned by Norway-based Orkla ASA. It is a well-known player in India’s packaged food industry, offering a wide range of products such as spices, ready-to-eat meals, breakfast mixes, and sweets.

The company operates through three divisions — MTR, Eastern, and International Business — and exports to over 40 countries.