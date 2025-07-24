Over half of job postings in India now disclose salary: Report

Bengaluru: Driven by growing jobseeker expectations, more than 50 per cent of job postings in India now disclose salary, according to a new report on Thursday.

The report by job portal Indeed, based on job postings published on Indeed India from March 2022 to June 2025, showed that salary transparency is increasingly becoming a common feature in job postings.

In early 2025, the share of job postings that include salary information on Indeed India crossed the 50 per cent mark, up from just 26 per cent in March 2022 and 47 per cent by the end of 2023. This change is largely fueled by job seekers who value clarity, fairness, and informed decisions when exploring opportunities.

But despite continued growth in salary transparency overall, some sectors and roles remain more opaque than others when it comes to disclosing pay information.

“While disclosing pay early is becoming a key advantage in attracting talent, there's still more work to be done to make salary transparency the norm,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

“Once considered a nice-to-have, it is fast becoming a core pillar of modern employer branding. In fact, in a competitive market, transparency is the new currency for attracting top talent,” added Kumar

A recent survey at Indeed, with 1,157 employers and 2,559 job seekers and employees, shows that salary transparency is particularly common in remote and hybrid job postings.

Salary transparency also varies significantly across job levels. Senior leadership roles remain the least transparent, with only 13 per cent revealing the salary brackets. Junior and mid-level roles show the highest levels of disclosure, with 32 per cent of postings including pay information.

Following closely are the entry-level roles, with 28 per cent disclosing salary, reflecting efforts to appeal to younger job seekers who increasingly prioritise transparency.

Several sectors are now embracing salary transparency more proactively, particularly IT products and services, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consulting, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods and retail.

Across these industries, 35 per cent of job postings now include pay information. The report also showed that 62 per cent of job seekers prefer listings that include salary details.