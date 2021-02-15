Palamuru fast picking up industrially

Mahabubnagar: Palamuru region of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district is unfortunately known for its backwardness, and large migrating labor population since past many decades, however, ever since the beginning of open economy and industrial liberalization in 1990s onwards, the industrial sector in the district has been moving on a fast track, where in hundreds of large, medium and small scale industries have set up their manufacturing bases across various parts of the district and have been providing employment to the local population sine past over 3 decades now.



However, the industrial growth in Mahabubnagar had further accelerated ever since the establishment of the green filed Industrial Park Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an exclusive pharmaceutical and allied industrial hub at Jadcherla, in the year 2008. To begin with, the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district's industrial sector which was initially given the push 3 decades ago has established various small, medium and large scale industries in various parts of the district. The most prominent among all these industrial zones is the Kottur Industrial Development Area (IDA), which was established during 1990s on wards. This industrial area had grown at a rapid pace in the district and it is spread over more than 180 acres in the Kottur Mandal of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Apart from Kottur IDA, there are 5 other important industrial zones that came up subsequently which include one Industrial Estate in the district located at Mahabubnagar and 4 Industrial Development Areas at Kottur, Jadcherla, Palem, and Gadwal. Almost all plots, sheds and shops that have been developed are allotted to the entrepreneurs except in Gadwal.

All these industrial areas have brought in a sea change in the overall outlook of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, where in, lakhs of people who used to migrate for livelihood could now earn their living due to the employment opportunities available for the local people in these industries.

As per the latest statistics available from the district industries department there are at present 60 Large and Medium Industries in the sectors of basic metals, fibre glass, pharmaceutical formulations, particle board manufacturing, poultry, and textiles. In addition to this, there are over 3,308 registered small scale / tiny industries with an overall investment of Rs 154.10 crore. It is estimated that all these industries provide employment to more than 50,000 people in the district.

The main reason for the fast pickup of industrial sector in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar is its proximity to Hyderabad city and the international airport located at Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district, adjoin erstwhile the district.

With the establishment of the airport, it has enhanced the establishment of export oriented units in the district. "Erstwhile Mahabubnagar had attracted a large scale, national and international companies to its industrial areas. Particularly, the Pharma SEZ at Jadcherla and upcoming small and medium scale industries elsewhere in the district has really changed the face of the Palamuru region. From being negatively labeled as a labor migration district, today we are witnessing reverse migration to the district, where in hundreds and thousands of people from other states are coming to Mahabubnagar in search of livelihood.

However, apart from the existing industries, the district has ample opportunities to attract investors in various sectors like agro based industries, food processing industries, fiber and cement manufacturing industries, steel manufacturing industries and others," said Sdistrict collector S Venkat Rao.

Mega projects

ITC Limited had proposed to established a 2 lakh ton ECF Pulp Mill and 92 lakh ton coated wood free paper machine in area of about of 1,000 hectares. The proposed cost of entire project is Rs 2500 crore. The Plant requires 21 cusecs of water for day throughout the year. Land has been identified in Gadwal, Pebbair, Makthal and Maganoor mandals of Mahabubnagar district. The suitability of the land for the project has to be finalized by M/s ITC Limited.

Grasim Industries Limited, an Aditya Birla Group company, which is a leader in the field of textiles, having a turnover of Rs.25000 crore per annum has proposed to establish a polyfibre unit in Mahabubnagar district. The project is proposed to be implemented in three phases with total outlay of Rs 2100 crore. The project requires an area of around 1,000 acres. The land identification for the project is under process.

The following are the large and medium scale industries that are coming up newly in Mahabubnagar and they have already filed for single window clearances system for obtaining various clearances/approvals from different department. These industries are under active implementation and are likely to go into operation shortly. Some of these industries include, Promuk Hoffamann International Limited located at IDA, Kottur, high security vehicle registration plates making, Abhedya Industries Ltd located at Kottur, makers of all types of BOPP filters, Dayakar Sugar (P) Ltd., at Balakistapur village, Binjusaria Sponge and Power (P) Ltd at Shadnagar, Sponge Iron, pig iron makers, Bilasraika Sponge Iron India Pvt. Ltd., at Gundla Potkapally in Balanagar mandal, Indo American Paper Products Limited, at Nandigaon in Kothur mandal, Surya Jyothi Spinning Mills Ltd., at Maktal, M.S.Ingots, Steel Toling Sponge Iron, Kedia Alloys Ltd, at Thimmapur, GVK Novopan Inds. (P) Ltd and various other industries have established bases in Mahabubnagar district.

Apart from the above industries, one more mega industry is coming up in State - Jai Raj Ispat Limited. Announcing its decision to set up a steel plant in Dharur mandal of Gadwal in the district. The proposed steel plant will come up in 250 acre land in the southern region of the district.