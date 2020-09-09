Passenger vehicle retail sales fall 7% in Aug: FADA

New Delhi: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Wednesday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in August declined 7.12 per cent to 1,78,513 units as compared to same month last year.



According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,242 out of the 1,450 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 1,92,189 units in August 2019. Two-wheeler sales declined 28.71 per cent to 8,98,775 units last month as compared with 12,60,722 units in August 2019. Commercial vehicle sales declined 57.39 per cent to 26,536 units as compared to 62,270 units in August 2019.

Three-wheeler sales declined 69.51 per cent to 16,857 units last month as compared with 55,293 units in August 2019. Total sales across categories declined 26.81 per cent to 11,88,087 units last month as against 16,23,218 units in the year-ago month.