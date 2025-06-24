  • Menu
PE, VC investments reach $2.4 bn across 97 deals in May

Highlights

Mumbai: Private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) investments in India stood at $2.4 billion across 97 deals in May, according to a report released...

Mumbai: Private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) investments in India stood at $2.4 billion across 97 deals in May, according to a report released on Monday.The EY-IVCA report said that startup investments were the highest deal type last month, followed by growth investments at $0.7 billion. From a sector point of view, financial services was the top sector in May, recording $758 million in investments, followed by real estate ($380 million).“PE/VC activity continues to remain subdued, as reflected in the limited deal flow and reduction in large deals (deals above $100 million). Heightened geopolitical tensions, US tariff policy and other external headwinds have dampened investor sentiment, resulting in a cautious and wait-and-watch approach,” said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY.

