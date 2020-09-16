Pending GST refunds hurting exporters: EEPC

New Delhi: Engineering export body EEPC India on Wednesday said that pending GST refunds along with MEIS dues are hurting exporters.



According to EEPC India, besides fighting a battle for survival in the Covid-19 hit global market, exporters are facing a tedious and tiring process of getting GST refunds and the MEIS entitlements due for the period much before a Rs 2 crore limit was fixed under the government's flagship scheme.

''We are receiving grievances from our members that the shipping bills are n ot receiving validation in time for processing of GST refunds. The July bills, submitted within due dates have not been validated so far," EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said.

Accordingly, he pointed out that while the government has imposed a Rs 2 crore reward limit per IEC under the Merchandise Exports from India (MEIS) scheme from September 1, 2020, exporters have not received the entitlements even for April-August. "Greater clarity is required and dues as per the old norms should be paid for the period when there was no limit on the rewards," Desai was quoted as saying in a statement.