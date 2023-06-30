Live
- Details of Komaram Bheem Asifabad Integrated District Collectorate Complex
- Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 30-06-2023
- Anil Kumar Yadav slams Lokesh, challenges him to contest against him
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 30-06-2023
- Ex-cricketer Ambati Rayudu tours Guntur dist, likely to enter politics soon
- Hyderabad: Bride gives birth a day after marriage
- Srikakulam: Government eyes promotion of coastal tourism
- DM&HO interacts with locals of Saripalle
- IPS officer hailing from AP appointed as Kerala DGP
- Guntur: AP failed to build all houses sanctioned, says BJP
Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 30 June 2023
Petrol and diesel prices today, 30 June 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
