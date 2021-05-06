Petrol and diesel prices today hikes in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 06 May 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 06 May 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have hiked at all major cities on Thursday. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

The fuel prices are subjected to change change depending on the crude oil prices at international market that has impact on domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices alters depending on the state government policies and the taxes imposed. The petroleum Companies increases prices as and when the government hikes the taxes to regains the losses incurred.









Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.99 with a hike of 15 paise and diesel price at Rs. 81.42 with a hike of 30 paise The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.57 with 23 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 88.71 with hike of 31 paise.



In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.97 with a surge of 27 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 86.42 with a surge of 33 paise The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 97.34 with a hike of 22 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 88.49 with a hike of 30 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore is at Rs. 94.01 with a hike of 24 paise while diesel recorded at Rs. 86.31 with a hike of 30 paise.





City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 94.57 Rs. 88.71 Delhi Rs. 90.99 Rs. 81.42 Chennai Rs. 92.97 Rs. 86.42 Mumbai Rs 97.34 Rs. 88.49 Bangalore Rs 94.01 Rs 86.31



