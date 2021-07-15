Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hikes - 15 July 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today, 15 July 2021: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable on Thursday in all major cities across the country in Hyderabad, Delhi Chennai and Mumbai as the oil marketing companies altered the rates. Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 101.54 per litre with a spike of 35 paise and diesel price at Rs. 89.87 per litre with a hike of 15 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 105.52 per litre with a hike of 37 paise and diesel price is at Rs. 97.96 per litre with 18 paise hike. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 102.23 with 22 paise surge and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.39 per litre with 6 paise hike.



In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 107.54 with a hike of 34 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.45 per litre with 16 paise hike. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 104.94 per litre with 36 paise hike while diesel price remained at Rs. 95.26 per litre with a hike of 17 paise.

The petrol price has touched Rs. 100 mark in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, etc and still increasing every day. The fuel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.

The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel Price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 105.52 Rs. 97.96 Delhi Rs. 101.54 Rs. 89.87 Chennai Rs. 102.23 Rs. 94.39 Mumbai Rs. 107.54 Rs. 97.45 Bangalore Rs. 104.94 Rs. 95.26



