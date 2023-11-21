Live
- Sonam Kapoor: My mother exposed me to the world of fashion
- Big B goes speechless as 11-yr-old 'KBC 15' contestant reveals his reason to 'time travel'
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Navid Sole faces unexpected eviction
- Only KCR can provide 24x7 power: KTR
- 95 percent of OpenAI employees threaten to quit if board doesn't bring back Altman
- Renewed FPI selling keep markets in red
- India And Australia Expand Bilateral Ties: Comprehensive Talks Cover Digital Trade, MSMEs, And More
- Karthika Depotsavam held in a grandeur in Tirupati
- Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal Government Over Alleged Stalling Of Property Registrations Due To New Rera Rules
- Delhi And Fukuoka Renew 'Friendship Agreement' For Three More Years, Strengthening Ties In Culture, Education, And Environment
Just In
Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 21, 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, November 21, 2023: Ptrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, November 21, 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89