Petrol and diesel prices unchanged today, check the prices at all major cities

Petrol and diesel prices across the major cities remained unchanged for tenth consecutive day amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. Crude oil rates have fallen to about $25 a barrel. Petrol price on Sunday, March 29 is recorded at Rs , 73.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 67.82 per litre in Hyderabad. The petrol prices seems to be remained stable across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak and the slowdown of oil prices globally.

The petrol prices are similar at Amaravati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on Sunday without any difference from the last recorded price.

In Delhi, petrol price is being delivered at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol to cost Rs 75.30 per litre, and while diesel price at Rs 65.21 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.