Petrol, diesel prices today at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 21 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 21 April 2020: The petrol prices have remained stable on Tuesday at metro cities except in Chennai where the price have increased by 7 paise per litre petrol and diesel. The price are subjected to be constant due to the fall in crude oil prices internationally. In Hyderabad, petrol per litre is recorded at Rs.73.97 while diesel is charged at Rs. 67.82 per litre. While in Delhi, Petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre.

In Chennai, the prices have seen a sharp surge of 7 paise per litre of petrol, which is recorded at Rs. 72.35 per litre and the diesel also seen a hike of six paise to Rs. 65.77.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.35 Rs. 65.77 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



