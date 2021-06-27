Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hiked on 27 June 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today on 27 June 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been stable on Sunday in all major cities across the country. Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 98.46 with a hike of 35 paise and diesel price at Rs. 88.90 with 25 paise hike. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 102.32 with a hike of 36 paise and diesel at Rs. 96.90 with a hike of 27 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 99.49 with a surge of 30 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 93.46 with a hike of 23 paise.

The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 104.56 with a hike of 36 paise, and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 96.42 with a hike of 26 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.75 with a hike of 36 paise while diesel recorded at Rs. 94.25 with a hike of 26 paise

The petrol price has touched Rs. 100 mark in most of the cities and still increasing every day. The fuel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.

The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 102.32 Rs. 96.90 Delhi Rs. 98.46 Rs. 88.90 Chennai Rs. 99.49 Rs. 93.46 Mumbai Rs 104.56 Rs. 96.42 Bangalore Rs 101.75 Rs 94.25



