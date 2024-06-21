Pi42 Aims to Educate Over 150,000 citizens in Hyderabad about Crypto in FY25

Pi42, India's first Crypto-INR Perpetual Futures Exchange, is committed to raising awareness about crypto trading and investment among 150,000citizens across Hyderabad in FY25. With the rising interest in cryptocurrency investments across the city, the company endeavours to educate new age investors about crypto derivatives trading, and the best practices that one can leverage for derivatives trading. Additionally, Pi42 aims to onboard a significant portion of these users on its platform and achieve a transaction volume of half a billion dollar from Hyderabad by the end FY25.

India is the largest crypto markets in the world, however Indian investors never really had an opportunity to participate in the crypto derivatives trading owing to the lack of any exchange that offered derivatives trading in INR. Pi42 aims to address all these challenges by offering Indian investors a solution that not only provides a range of derivatives but also ensures compliance, tax efficiency, and convenience.

The exchange has received registration from The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), yet another key step in safeguarding the interest of the investors on its platform. It also offers an extensive array of up to 70+ live trading pairs wherein Doge, Shiba Inu and Matic are the most actively traded crypto pair among the investors. Pi42 aims to grow as the largest compliant crypto futures platform in the world and boasts over 18000+ investors on its platform.

The growth in customer base in Hyderabad aligns with findings from Chainalysis’ 2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index, which positioned India as the global leader in grassroots crypto adoption. Furthermore, recent reports state that Hyderabad has witnessed a significant surge in crypto participation.

Commenting on the growth of crypto investors in Hyderabad, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42, “As crypto adoption surges in Hyderabad, Pi42 recognizes the need to create awareness among investors about the potential benefits of crypto derivatives and equip them with the knowledge and best practices for trading in crypto futures. Our aim is not only to facilitate transactions but also to empower investors with the tools and insights necessary to navigate this evolving market landscape effectively. By demystifying the complexities of crypto derivatives trading and highlighting the opportunities they present, Pi42 endeavours to foster a culture of informed decision-making among investors. Through educational initiatives and comprehensive resources, we seek to enable investors to harness the full potential of crypto derivatives, thereby contributing to the city's growing digital asset ecosystem while mitigating associated risks."