Piramal Realty launches digitally enabled homes
Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has set a new benchmark in premium living by foraying into digitally enabled apartments with the launch of DigiSelecthomes across its residential portfolio in Mumbai. These digitally enabled homes will boost the convenience/ luxury quotient with advanced technology that will allow homebuyers to control their devices through voice command and app-controlled biometrics.
DigiSelect homes are equipped with advanced energy efficient features that can open and close curtains, customize lights and control room temperatures with app and voice-controlled home assistants. The main lock will have an app-controlled interface, making entering the home keyless, secure and hassle-free. These homes will also have a dual security camera setup that would live stream the interiors (living room) and exteriors (lobby area outside the door) of your home through a secured app and alert if any movement is detected in your absence.
Home security is of extreme importance as it enables homebuyers to keep a keen eye not only on the security of their asset, but also their family. With such cutting-edge technology, future living can be experienced at the convenience of your fingertips!