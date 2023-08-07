Live
- Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
- Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill
- Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures
- Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands
- SEBI to consider provisions for unexplained suspicious trading patterns
- AAP opposes Delhi Services Bill, asks BJP to fulfill wishes of Vajpayee, Advani
- Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites
- IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs
- Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'
- Sonia expresses condolences to Gaddar’s wife
PL First Cut - Emami 1QFY24
PL First Cut – Emami 1QFY24 – *Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
Emami 1QFY24 – Revenues ahead while EBITDAM misses
(CMP: Rs462|Accumulate)
Financial performance
> Revenues grew by 6.8% YoY to Rs8.3bn (PLe: Rs8.0bn)
> Gross margins expanded by 241bps YoY/238bps QoQ to 65.4% (PLe: 64.0%)
> EBITDA grew by 9.6% YoY to Rs1.9bn (PLe: Rs1.9bn); Margins expanded by 60bps YoY but contracted 89bps QoQ to 23.0% (PLe:24.0%)
> Ad-spends were up 11% YoY
> Adj PAT grew by 86.5% YoY to Rs1.4bn (PLe: Rs 1.3bn)
View
Revenues came ahead of our estimates, led by non-summer portfolio (16% YoY) as summer portfolio was impacted by unseasonal rains. Inflation continues to moderate for the company with sequential improvement in GMs. We estimate 1-2% volume growth (vs our estimate of -1.5%). Channels like Modern Trade/E-comm continue to perform well, growing by 45%/47% taking contribution to 9.7% of domestic sales. We have an ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 517.
Stock trades at 22.3x FY25 EPS