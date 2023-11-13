PL Stock Report - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APHS IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update - Strong show in hospital segment - BUY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APHS IN) – Param Desai – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs5,279 | TP: Rs6,000

Q2FY24 Result Update – Strong show in hospital segment

Quick Pointers:

♦ Guided to add 2300 census beds with capex plan of Rs. 34bn in 3 years

♦ Occupancy of 72% and 200 bps margin increase in hospital segment by FY25

Apollo hospitals enterprise’s (APHS) reported consolidated EBITDA of Rs 6.3bn (up 23% QoQ); 6% above our estimates. Adjusted for 24x7 losses and ESOP cost (~Rs2bn), EBITDA was at Rs 8.3bn, up 11% YoY. We believe APHS has created a solid growth platform across segments and digital foraying has further made it a strong Omni channel play. The company also has good presence in offline format, making it more of a formidable player than just pure play online company. Though stake sale in Apollo HealthCo has been delayed, scale-up in business is on track. Our FY24E and FY25E EBITDA ex 24x7 broadly remain unchanged. Overall we estimate 15% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-26E (ex 24x7). Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs. 6,000/share (earlier Rs5,800/share) as we roll forward. We ascribe 23x EV/EBITDA multiple to hospital segment, 25x to offline pharmacy and 20x to AHLL, assign zero value to the 24/7 business.

♦ EBITDA beat by 6% aided by hospitals; marginal drop in 24*7 operation cost: Consolidated EBITDA at Rs6.3bn was 6% above our estimate. 24x7 digital app expenses were at Rs1.6bn (Rs1.7bn in Q1) and additional Rs351mn of ESOP related non-cash expenses in Q2. Pharmacy OPM adjusted for 24x7 app exps declined 30 bps YoY at 7.6%. Overall hospital EBITDA including proton was up 11% YoY & 17% QoQ and OPM decline ~30bps YoY to 24.9%; due to higher investment in clinical talents and marketing expenses. AHLL reported EBITDA of Rs318mn (up 37% QoQ) with 9% OPM. The YoY EBITDA was subdued at 16% on account of ongoing network expansions as well as relocation of two spectra units.

♦ Higher occupancy due to seasonality; healthy ARPOB: Overall occupancy stood at 68% vs 62% in Q1. ARPOB growth was flat QoQ and improved 14% YoY to Rs.57.4K. Overall hospital revenues grew by 13% YoY. International biz attributes 7.5% of the total revenues. Net debt was flat QoQ to Rs 15.2bn.