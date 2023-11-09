PL Stock Report: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCP IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Margin surprise - BUY

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCP IN) - Param Desai - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs1,462 | TP: Rs1,675

Q2FY24 Result Update – Margin surprise

Quick Pointers:

♦ Reiterate CDMO revenue guidance of $100mn over next 3-4 years.

♦ Adj for ESOP (Rs 77mn), OPM came in at 28.5%.

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) Q2FY24 EBITDA growth of 32% YoY was 6% above our estimate aided by higher margins. Revenue growth across domestic formulation (+11% YoY) and contract manufacturing business (+5% YoY) continue to remain healthy. We believe JBCP will continue with its growth momentum driven by 1) geographical expansion of legacy brands 2) improvement in MR productivity 3) scale up in Sanzyme, Azmarda and Razel franchise 4) launch of new products & therapies 5) scaling up contract manufacturing business and 6) improvement in FCF generation. Our FY24/25E EPS stands broadly remains unchanged. We expect EPS CAGR of 29% over FY23-26E. At CMP, the stock is trading at 27x FY25E P/E adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges. We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs1,675/share (Rs1,500 earlier), valuing at 30x Sept 2025E EPS adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges.

♦ In line revenues: JBCP revenues grew by 9% YoY to Rs8.82bn, against our estimates of Rs8.92bn. Domestic formulation sales continued to show double digit growth of 11% YoY, led by scale up in acquired portfolio and chronic brands despite softer demand from acute portfolio. Export formulations delivered growth of 9% YoY at Rs 2.63bn. It witnessed moderate growth of 5% YoY in CMO space to Rs 1.2bn. API sales were flat YoY.

♦ EBITDA 6% above our estimate; margins at 28.5% adj for ESOP: EBITDA came in at Rs 2.43bn up 32% YoY & 5% QoQ, 6.4% beat to our estimate. Margins came at 27.6%. Adjusted for ESOP (Rs77mn), EBITDA was Rs2.51bn with OPM of 28.5%; up 380 bps YoY. GM came in at 66.2%; improved 340 bps YoY and up 80 bps QoQ. High chronic share and increased realization from acquire portfolio aided such performance. PAT came in at Rs1.5bn up 35.5%YoY, vs our est. of Rs1.4bn. EPS was Rs 9.7 in Q2FY24. Adj for ESOP and amortization charges, EPS came in at Rs 10.5/share for Q2FY24.