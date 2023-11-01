Live
PL Stock Update - BAJAJ AUTO - MONTHLY VOLUME PERFORMANCE - OCT-23
BAJAJ AUTO — MONTHLY VOLUME PERFORMANCE - OCT-23
Domestic 2W grew YoY by 35.1% to 2,78,486 units, and MoM by 37.5%
Exports 2W contracted YoY by -4.5% to 1,29,658 units, grew MoM by 3.6%
Total 2W grew YoY by 19.4% to 4,08,144 units, and MoM by 24.5%
Domestic 3W grew YoY by 39% to 51,132 units, was flattish MoM by 0.9%
Exports 3W contracted YoY by -28% to 11,912 units, and MoM by -15.9%
Total 3W grew YoY by 18.2% to 63,044 units, contracted MoM by -2.8%
Total Domestic grew YoY by 35.7% to 3,29,618 units, and MoM by 30.2%
Total Exports contracted YoY by -7.1% to 1,41,570 units, was flattish MoM by 1.6%
Total Bajaj Auto grew YoY by 19.2% to 4,71,188 units, and MoM by 20%