PL Stock Update – BAJAJ AUTO — MONTHLY VOLUME PERFORMANCE - OCT-23 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Domestic 2W grew YoY by 35.1% to 2,78,486 units, and MoM by 37.5%

Exports 2W contracted YoY by -4.5% to 1,29,658 units, grew MoM by 3.6%

Total 2W grew YoY by 19.4% to 4,08,144 units, and MoM by 24.5%

Domestic 3W grew YoY by 39% to 51,132 units, was flattish MoM by 0.9%

Exports 3W contracted YoY by -28% to 11,912 units, and MoM by -15.9%

Total 3W grew YoY by 18.2% to 63,044 units, contracted MoM by -2.8%

Total Domestic grew YoY by 35.7% to 3,29,618 units, and MoM by 30.2%

Total Exports contracted YoY by -7.1% to 1,41,570 units, was flattish MoM by 1.6%

Total Bajaj Auto grew YoY by 19.2% to 4,71,188 units, and MoM by 20%