Live
- Ajit Pawar approaches Election Commissio to stake claim over NCP
- New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman
- Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day
- Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway
- Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy
- Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes
- Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy
- WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
- Govt spent Rs 1,21,294 crore in nine years under MAUD says KTR
PL Stock Update: Indusind Bank Q1'24 business update
PL Stock Update: Indusind Bank Q1'24 business update – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL Stock Update: Indusind Bank Q1'24 business update – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
-- Loan growth was healthy at 4% QoQ and 21% YoY to Rs3.01trn
-- Deposit accretion was 3% QoQ and 15% YoY to Rs3.47trn
-- CASA stood at 40% down 20bps QoQ and 330bps YoY
-- Granular deposits (retail & small biz) are up by 5.4% QoQ and 21.4% YoY to Rs1.51trn.
PL view
-- Loan growth for IIB may be a tad higher to system (likely to be ~3% QoQ).
-- However, retail deposit accretion remains a key and granular deposits have been inching up with share of 43.4% as at Q1'23 vs 42.5% in Q4'23 and 41.0% in Q1'23, which is a positive.
-- At CMP of Rs1367 stock is trading at 1.6x FY25E ABV. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs1530 (1.8x on Mar'25E ABV).