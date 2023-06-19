Live
- Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ begins shoot in London
- Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, says Carlos Alcaraz
- Om Birla recalls his 4-year journey as Lok Sabha Speaker
- Bangladesh launches campaign to distribute vitamin A capsules to 22mn kids
- All set for smooth conduct of annual Rath Yatra
- BJP playing politics on foodgrains for poor, says CM Siddaramaiah
- BJP leaders to meet 35 lakh families in Telangana in a single day on June 22
- Elon Musk's Twitter Now Features An Instagram-Like Feature
- Lalan Singh slams PM for not taking up Manipur issue in 'Mann Ki Baat'
- James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia
PL Technical Research: Buy ABFRL - Technical Pick
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
BUY ABFRL CMP: 212 TRGT: 245 SL: 199 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from 360 levels to bottom out near 186 zone and indicate a pullback to move past the significant 50EMA level of 209 to improve the bias and has further scope for upward movement. The RSI indicator is well placed and has been on the improvement with much upside potential indicated. With the chart looking attractive, we recommend a buy, keeping a stop loss of 245 for an upside target of 199.
