PL Technical Research: BUY CONFIPETRO - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

The stock has been in consolidation for some time at around 85 levels and currently has indicated a bullish candle pattern in the daily chart to signify strength and potential to rise further from here on to scale up to 105-110 levels. The RSI has shown a trend reversal and has indicated a positive bias in the current scenario. With good volume participation visible, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 110 keeping a stop loss of 82.





